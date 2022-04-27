Mac compatible Photomatix Pro revved to version 6

HDRsoft (www.HDRsoft.com) has revved Photomatix Pro to version 6. It's the latest version of their Mac compatible software app that helps photography pros and enthusiasts create HDR (High Dynamic Range) photos in a large range of styles, from realistic to artistic.

Version 6 provides: more style choice for realistic results; more control over color; the ability to blend an original photo with the rendered image, either globally or by using a brush to select specific areas; a new distortion correction tool; and a more intuitive workflow.

Photomatix Pro 6 is available for $99 for a single-user license. Customers who purchased Photomatix Pro 5 will receive a free upgrade. Earlier versions of Photomatix Pro can be upgraded for $29.