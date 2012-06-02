SCOSCHE announces MagicMount Dash/Vent
SCOSCHE announces MagicMount Dash/Vent

SCOSCHE Industries (pronounced skōsh) has announced the MagicMount Dash/Vent. When combined with other MagicMount products, such as the MagicMount Wall Charger or MagicMount Pro Home/Office, the line offers a tangle-free system for mounting devices while at home, the office or on the road. 

The 2-in-1 MagicMount Dash/Vent employs SCOSCHE’s MagicMount technology to mount a mobile device to a vehicle’s dash or most vent types. The MagicMount Dash/Vent base may be mounted to the dash; the MagicMount itself can be left in that position or removed and then moved to the vent by sliding the magnetic head off the base and sliding it onto the slats of the vent. The magnetic head may also be used as a kickstand on a hotel nightstand or airline tray.
 
MagicMount Dash/Vent base employs StickGrip material to hold the mount to the surface, while its soft touch, rubber lock-nut offers secure positioning and a four-axis adjustable angle to comfortably position a mobile device at any angle. The mount utilizes powerful rare-earth Neodymium magnets, which, according to SCHOSCHE, won'tt damage mobile devices even while maintaining a tight grip. As with other MagicMount products, it ships with a large and small MagicPlate metal plate for mounting a smartphone, tablet and more.
 
The MagicMount Dash/Vent is available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $24.99 at SCOSCHE.com and select retailers nationwide.

 

