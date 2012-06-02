Matrox Mura IPX cards add support for third party graphics cards

Matrox (www.matrox.com) has announced that its Mura IPX line of capture, encode, decode, and display cards has been enhanced to allow even greater interoperability, with added support for third party graphics cards, DirectShow and the Linux operating system.

Designed for control rooms, digital signage, AV presentation and other applications requiring high-density capture, streaming, recording, decoding, displaying, and control, Mura IPX cards now fit seamlessly into every video wall system and operator workstation in-use or in design today, according to Fadhl Al-Bayaty, product manager, Matrox Graphics. Able to decode many streams of IP video, Mura IPX IP decoder cards can now process and pass this content directly to any in-system video card, taking advantage of each card’s unique display capabilities to offer users the ability to make the immersive experiences that work for them.

The need to capture, decode, process and/or encode video to further distribution is essential to modern AV networks, says Al-Bayaty. Mura IPX encoder cards can now take content from anywhere, including HDMI sources, IP streams sources, and/or directly from your video card of choice, and encode that content for recording and/or live streaming applications (from Windows or Linux systems). This further expands upon the Mura IPX encoder’s ability to offer high-density H.264 encoding and decoding capabilities for use in virtually any application of encoding, decoding, or transcoding.

Mura IPX 4K capture and IP decode cards and Mura IPX 4K capture and IP encode/decode cards deliver advanced video processing and networking capabilities, while the Mura IPX decode and display cards facilitate high-quality, high-density IP-based multiviewers and personal video walls.