First of three part video training series for FileMaker 16 available

FileMaker author and trainer, John Mark Osborne, has released part one of a three part video training series for FileMaker 16. The videos are created in FileMaker Pro 16 Advanced but can be used with FileMaker Pro 12, 13, 14 and 15 with the exception of a few exercises.

The Complete Contact Manager video series covers desktop development concepts relating to relational design, scripting, calculations and reporting at an intermediate level.

"I've seen a lot of training material use examples from a variety of solutions and they are difficult to follow", says John Mark Osborne. "I used a single example of a contact manager throughout the three part series in order for students to follow along easier and produce something tangible by the end of the videos".

The Complete Contact Manager videos are sold individually for $50 or as a bundle of four for $120. For the next week, a 20% discount will be applied to part 1 for a final price of $40. To watch sample videos or purchase these videos, go to http://philosophy-of-filemaker.thinkific.com

Osborne has been working with FileMaker Pro for over two decades. He's co-author of the “Scriptology” book.