Troi releases Troi Serial Plug-in 5.0 for FileMaker Pro 16
Troi has released Troi Serial Plug-in 5.0 for FileMaker Pro. The plug-in gives FileMaker Pro access to external devices with a serial interface.

Version 5.0 is compatible with FileMaker Pro 16. It also adds a new Serial_GetPortInfo function that retrieves the status and other information of a serial port.

A fully functional demo version of Troi Serial Plug-in 5.0 is available for downloading at Troi's website (http://tinyurl.com/y8vv3ahr). A cross platform developer license costs $999.

Version 5.0 needs a new registration. The upgrade is free for users who bought a license for Troi Serial Plug-in on or after June 2, 2016. Eligible users will be sent a new registration. Upgrades from a cross platform developer license bought before June 2, 2016 are available from US$ 499.

 

