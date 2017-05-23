ImageFramer 4.0 adds new features for photographers and artists

Apparent Software has released ImageFramer ImageFramer 4.0, an update to its image framing application for macOS. It packs over 1,000 customizable frames and specialty borders.

Version 4.0 introduces dozens of improvements, including an Adobe Photoshop Lightroom plugin, batch processing, integration with Apple Photos, and the capability to export and import frames and design templates.

ImageFramer 4.0 is available in three pricing tiers: $29.95 for ImageFramer Lite, $39.95 for ImageFramer Standard, and $69.95 for ImageFramer Pro. All versions require macOS 10.11 or later. Demo versions are available at Apparent Software online (http://www.apparentsoft.com/imageframer).