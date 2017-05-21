CS Odessa announces ConceptDraw Plan 1.1

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced ConceptDraw Plan 1.1, new version of its web-based project management tool. It’s designed to help improve a project team's communications.

Version 1.1 extends web functionality. It also improves the ability to integrate with ConceptDraw Project 8, a project management tool.

ConceptDraw Plan 1.1 retails for $119 for 20 participants. It supports all major web browsers. ConceptDraw Project 8 retails for $299 and is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows. ConceptDraw Project 8 is included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.