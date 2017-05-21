Joyoshare rolls out Media Cutter 1.0 for macOS

Joyoshare Software (http://www.joyoshare.com) has introduced Media Cutter 1.0, a smart video splitting tool for Macs and Windows systems. It allows you to cut, edit and convert videos as well as audio in seconds with lossless quality.

Media Cutter was specifically developed for cutting and trimming large videos and audio from any popular format to smaller footage without any quality loss. It also allows you convert video footage to any other format, such as M4V, MP4, AVI, MPG, MPEG, MP3, AAC, AC3, WAV, etc., as well as transfer split videos and audio to multiple ready-presets of devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Samsung Galaxy S and other Android devices and game consoles.

Media Cutter 1.0 costs $29.95 and requires macOS 10.12 or higher. A free demo is available that provides five opportunities for any user to cut and convert videos and audios for free. On the Mac platform, it’s compatible with macOS 10.8 and higher.