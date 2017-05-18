eMerge Americas 2017 Hackathon starts June 10

The eMerge Americas 2017 Hackathon starts June 10. Leading up to the event, eMerge Americas, the technology conference connecting revolutionary startups, cutting-edge ideas, and global industry leaders and investors from Latin America, North America and Europe, announced that the Hackathon will be back during its fourth edition to highlight some of the brightest tech talent and most promising startups in South Florida.

The official eMerge Americas Hackathon runs Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m. until Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m. The event, sponsored by Visa and Celebrity Cruises, attracted more than 125 coders last year and is expected to be even more exciting this year. The Hackathon presents an opportunity for computer programmers and other software development professionals to openly collaborate in a creatively-fueled environment.

There will be two types of teams; company organized teams, and team made up of individuals. The top scoring teams will receive up to $6,000 in cash and prizes. The VISA Grand prize winner will earn $2500 in cash, as well as a meet and greet with Steve Wozniak, Apple’s co-founder. All Hackathon participants will be awarded a Tech Pass to the eMerge Conference – a $400-plus value.

Hackathon participants will have 24 hours (from 10 a.m. to 10. a.m.) to tackle complex challenges, build projects and present demos to a panel of judges. Several factors will be considered, such as innovation, user experience, implementation and others. Registration for eMerge Americas hackathon is now open at emergeamericas.com/hackathon/ .