Comm-Unity Networking Systems releases CNS Barcode 2.5

Comm-Unity Networking Systems has released CNS Barcode 2.5, the second CNS Plug-in to gain Script Steps under FileMaker 16.

This version also includes updates from other CNS Plug-ins. Like its sibling product, CNS Barcode for iOS, this plug-in can both scan and generate barcodes. CNS Barcode can scan JPEG or PNG images containing barcodes or it can use an attached webcam to scan any barcodes held up to the camera.

Barcode formats you can scan include Codabar, Code 3 of 9 (Code 39), Code 3 of 9 Ext. (Code 39+), Code 93, Code 128, DataBar-14, DataBar-14 Stacked, EAN 2, EAN 5, EAN 8, EAN 13, EAN 14, EAN 128, Interleaved 2 of 5, ISBN, QR Code, UPC A, and UPC E. Barcode formats you can generate include all the formats you can scan plus Data Matrix, HIBC Data Matrix, USPS OneCode, PDF417, and PostNET.

CNS Barcode version 2.5 is available immediately at http://cnsbarcode.cnsplug-ins.com/ for both macOS and Windows. A demo is available for download.

If you purchased CNS Barcode any time from May 19, 2016 until now, you can install this latest version free of charge; you don’t need a new license key. If you purchased CNS Barcode any time between May 19, 2015 and May 18, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased CNS Barcode any time before May 19, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

For new users, CNS Barcode prices range from a single user license for $85 to a world license for $1,425 (which includes a free server license). A server license of CNS Barcode for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $775. A developer's license is $1,625.