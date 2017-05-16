24U Software releases 24U Toolbox Plug-In 2.0.3

24U Software (http://www.24usoftware.com/), a FileMaker solutions provider, has announced 24U Toolbox Plug-In 2.0.3, an update to their data processing extension for FileMaker Pro.

It's designed to help FileMaker developers in their daily work by providing a solid toolbox of the most commonly needed simple but powerful functions. Version 2.0.3 removes limit of number of system scripts performed in single session, offers more precise error code handling, and much more.

The plug-in is fully compatible with FileMaker Pro 12, 13, 14 and 15, and with FileMaker Server 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 on macOS 10.10 or higher.

24U Toolbox Plug-In 2.0.3 is immediately available for download as a free fully functional, 14-day, trial version, which can be activated after purchasing a license code. This update is free of charge for all registered users of 24U Toolbox Plug-In 1.x or 24U FM Bench.

A license for one user is $49. A server-side license is available for $499 and covers unlimited server-side scripts and unlimited web users served by a single installation of FileMaker Server or FileMaker Server Advanced.