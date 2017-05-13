Noodlesoft releases Hazel 4.1 for the Mac

Noodlesoft has rolled out Hazel 4.1 a feature update to their housekeeping utility for macOS. The upgrade features smart date matching, as well as boasts a new user guide to help users to take advantage of Hazel's features.

Previewing rules is now enhanced with detachable popovers and highlighting of text matches. Other features include default values for empty attributes, a new "capture date" attribute, the ability to match a file based on others in the same folder, and more.

Hazel 4.1 costs $32 and can be purchased from Noodlesoft (www.noodlesoft.com). Version 4.1 is a free update for registered 4.0 users. Users with licenses for version 3 or earlier can upgrade for $10. A demo is available for download.