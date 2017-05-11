macOS Sierra revved to version 10.12.5

Apple has released macOS Sierra10.12.5, a minor update that focuses on bug fixes and speed improvements. According to Apple, the upgrade:

° Fixes an issue where audio may stutter when played through USB headphones;

° Enhances compatibility of the Mac App Store with future software updates;

° Adds support for media-free installation of Windows 10 Creator Update using Boot Camp.

macOS Sierra 10.12.5 is a free update for all customers who have a compatible machine. The update can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.