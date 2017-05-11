Jumsoft's new Money app for macOS updated to 5.1
Jumsoft (www.jumsoft.com) has announced Money 5.1, an update to their finance management app for macOS. It’s designed to help you keep control of your financial life.  

With Money, you can oversee your account balances, track your income and spending, keep budgets, and so much more. Version 5.1 brings advanced data encryption and security, with user interface improvements that enable more detailed insights into finance.

Money 5.1 requires macOS 10.12 or later. It costs $49.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Finance category.

 

