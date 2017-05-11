Apple announces tvOS 10.2.1

Apple has upgraded tvOS, the operating system for the Apple TV, to version 10.2.1. It offers bug fixes and performance tweaks. To install, launch the System menu and choose Software Update.

The operating system was recently revved to version 10.2, which provided an accelerated scrolling feature to the Siri remote so you can scroll through lists of content faster. The update also added the TV app, which is designed to offer a unified experience for discovering and accessing TV shows and movies from multiple apps on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It provides one place to access TV shows and movies, as well as a place to discover new content to watch.