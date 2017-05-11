Strata launches Design 3D CX Version 8.2 for macOS, Windows

Strata has rolled out an update to their flagship software, Design 3D CX. The update includes the addition of Publish VR, which allows designers to export their designs from Strata to virtual reality at the touch of a button, and Render VR which lets users take 360° stereoscopic images and share them on VR viewers like Google Cardboard.

New users can download a free 30-day demo at Strata.com. Existing users can upgrade for $59.95.