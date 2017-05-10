DEVONtechnologies updates DEVONagent and DEVONsphere Express

DEVONtechnologies (www.devontechnologies.com) has released version 3.9.6 of its internet search and research tool DEVONagent as well as version 1.9 of its smart desktop assistant DEVONsphere Express.

DEVONagent gets support for StartPage, better connectivity to DEVONthink, and workflow enhancements. DEVONsphere 1.9 supports new file formats and received a revised results list. All updates are free and recommended to all users.

All editions of DEVONagent as well as DEVONsphere Express require macOS 10.9 or higher. Demos are available. Pricing is $49.95 for DEVONagent Pro, and $4.95 for DEVONagent Express. DEVONagent Lite is free, and DEVONsphere costs $ 9.95.