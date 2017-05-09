SMTPit Pro, a FileMaker plug-in, revved to version 5.5

CNS Plug-ins has released SMTPit Pro 5.5, an upgrade of its FileMaker plug-in. The new version is compatible with the just-released FileMaker Pro 16.

SMTPit Pro 5.5 also has a few bug fixes and brings in many updates from other CNS Plug-ins. It's available immediately at http://www.smtpitpro.com/ for both macOS and Windows.

You can download a demo copy of the plug-in to test it out before purchasing.

If you purchased SMTPit Pro anytime from May 9, 2016 until now, you can install this latest version free of charge. If you purchased SMTPit Pro anytime between May 9, 2015, and May 8, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased SMTPit Pro anytime before May 9, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

SMTPit Pro prices range from a single-user license for $65 to a world license for $1,095 (which includes a free server license). A server license of SMTPit Pro for use with FileMaker Pro Server/Server Advanced is $595. A developer's license of SMTPit Pro is $1,295.