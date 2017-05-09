ProtectStar launches Camera Guard Professional 2017 for macOS

ProtectStar (https://www.protectstar.com) has introduced Camera Guard Professional 2017, a new safety software product for macOS.

The app is designed to ensure that no hacker, spy or malware can observe you or listen in on you, according to Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectStar. With a single click, not only the camera, but also the microphone will be completely protected, he adds.

Camera Guard Professional 2017 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s available in a free version and a $29 pro version. The former offers protection of the webcam; the latter adds protection of the microphone.