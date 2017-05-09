Project Planning Pro for macOS updated to version 2.7.6
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Project Planning Pro for macOS updated to version 2.7.6

I2E Consulting (https://www.i2econsulting.com/) has announced Project Planning Pro 2.7.6, an update to their project and task management app for macOS.

The app is designed to offer complete project mobility, and is available on macOS, iOS, and Android devices. Users can quickly create a project plan. Version 2.7.6 brings the ability to sync projects between iOS and macOS device using the same iCloud account, as well as bug and crash fixes.

Project Planning Pro 2.7.6 requires macOS 10.10 or later. It costs $34.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Business category.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Google Chrome 58.0.3029.110 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
Chromium 58.0.3029.110 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 58.0.3029.110: Release notes were unavailable... Read more
Hype 3.6.3 - $49.99
Hype lets you create stunning animated and interactive web content. It's used by leading designers to create animations which add a "wow" factor to web pages, infographics, presentations, digital... Read more
Markly 1.8.2 - Create measurement and de...
Markly is a measurement and design-spec plugin/extension for Photoshop and Sketch. It is made for modern Web designers and app front-end developers. You can add specification marks simply by clicking... Read more
Capto 1.2.4 - $29.99
Capto (was Voila) is an easy-to-use app that takes capturing, recording, video and image editing to the next level. With an intelligent file manager and quick sharing options, Capto is perfect for... Read more
Dropbox 25.4.28 - Cloud backup and synch...
Dropbox is an application that creates a special Finder folder that automatically syncs online and between your computers. It allows you to both backup files and keep them up-to-date between systems... Read more
FileMaker Pro 15.0.3 - Powerful, easy-to...
FileMaker Pro is powerful, easy-to-use software used to create custom solutions for your business that run on iPad, iPhone, Windows, Mac and the web. Use FileMaker Pro to manage and share information... Read more
Adobe Flash Player 25.0.0.171 - Plug-in...
Adobe Flash Player is a cross-platform, browser-based application runtime that provides uncompromised viewing of expressive applications, content, and videos across browsers and operating systems.... Read more
Together 3.8.4 - Store and organize all...
Together helps you organize your Mac, giving you the ability to store, edit and preview your files in a single clean, uncluttered interface. Features Smart storage. With simple drag-and-drop... Read more
Daylite 6.1.2 - Dynamic business organiz...
Daylite helps businesses organize themselves with tools such as shared calendars, contacts, tasks, projects, notes, and more. Enable easy collaboration with features such as task and project... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

To the Moon (Games)
To the Moon 1.6 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.6 (iTunes) Description: A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man's memories to artificially fulfill his last... | Read more »
Train your brain with the mobile puzzle...
Though the terms “relaxing” and “challenging” might not win any competitions for being the next “fish and chips” or “rock and roll”, these act as the two core gameplay concepts for Infinity Games’ latest woodland puzzler: What, The Fox?, where it’s... | Read more »
Fire Emblem Heroes' latest update i...
Fire Emblem Heroes' 1.3.0 update has gone live to add some extra balance to the game's Arena. It looks as though Nintendo is listening to early complaints about the game's IAP system. This most recent update makes strides to improve player rewards... | Read more »
Camera RX - Manual Pro Camera (Photogra...
Camera RX - Manual Pro Camera 1.2 Device: iOS Universal Category: Photography Price: $2.99, Version: 1.2 (iTunes) Description: High-performance manual camera that takes photos by tapping anywhere on the screen.Functions are... | Read more »
Eden Renaissance is a sharp-looking isom...
Eden Renaissance is a new isometric puzzle game landing on iOS and Android later this month. The game, which features cooperative elements, tells the story of a young archaeologist who finds a mysterious creature deep in Antarctica. The two team up... | Read more »
Make the most of spring with these 5 gar...
Spring is well under way, though depending on where you are in the world it might not quite feel like it just yet. Regardless, it's never too early or too late to start honing your green thumb. If you're not sure where to start, we're here to... | Read more »
Pokémon GO partners with the Knight Foun...
Niantic Labs still has big plans for Pokémon GO, partnering with the Knight Foundation to put together a number of community events that will encourage players to explore their cities. [Read more] | Read more »
Pokémon GO is blooming with Grass-types...
As we move full-speed ahead into May, it's safe to say that spring has thoroughly sprung, and Pokémon GO is all set to celebrate. Starting this afternoon until May 8, trainers will be able to find Grass-type Pokémon at higher rates, according to... | Read more »
Titanfall Assault marks the series'...
Titanfall is making its next attempt at breaking into mobile games with Titanfall Assault. Following in the footsteps of Titanfall Frontline, which was scrapped after a rocky beta test, Assault is hoping to succeed where its predecessor failed. In... | Read more »
May the 4th be with you! Here are the be...
May 4th has quickly become an international holiday asStar Wars fans across the globe rally together, plastic light-sabers in hand. Disney is getting in on the action, too. They're celebrating with some pretty stellar discounts on a number of... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Microsoft Surface Laptop A Logical MacBook Ai...
As a Mac user and loyalist for a quarter century, it irks and saddens me in no small measure that all new laptop system hardware that I’ve found appealing over the past couple of years or so has been... Read more
UAG Metropolis Series Rugged, Lightweight Cas...
Urban Armor Gear (UAG) – http://www.urbanarmorgear.com – creators of rugged, lightweight, drop-tested mobile accessories, has announced its latest Metropolis Series case for Apple’s new iPad. “We... Read more
Apple Pay Sees Double-digit Growth, Ties With...
Retail purchases made with Apple Pay are growing, and consumers say it’s tied with PayPal as their preferred mobile payment system, according to research from shopping app platform, Branding Brand.... Read more
Getac ZX70 Fully Rugged Tablet Simplifies One...
Engineered to meet the growing needs of mobile transportation and field service professionals, the new Getac ZX70 is a 7-inch fully rugged Android tablet designed for comfortable one-handed use in... Read more
Hacker Protection Camera Guard Blocks Webcam...
Miami based ProtectStar Inc. has announced the release and immediate availabilty of Camera Guard Professional 2017, the company’s new safety software solution for macOS. Camera Guard Professional... Read more
PopChar turns 30 + Ergonis Turns 15 = You Sav...
Longtime Mac developer Ergonis Software celebrates its 15th anniversary combined with the 30th anniversary of PopChar, company’s award-winning tool for finding and inserting special characters and... Read more
13-inch MacBook Pros on sale for $100-$150 of...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros in stock today for up to $150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: - 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pros available for $200 off MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: - 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB... Read more
Roundup of 15-inch MacBook Pro sale prices, m...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar... Read more
15-inch 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro on sale for...
Amazon has 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros (MJLQ2LL/A) available for $1749.99 including free shipping. Apple charges $1999 for this model, so Amazon’s price is represents a $250 savings. Note that... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Onsite *Apple* Mac Support Engineer - World...
…small businesses and consumers. We are looking for a support engineer with solid Apple Mac experience and credentials. The Apple Mac Support Engineer will Read more
Best Buy *Apple* Computing Master - Best Bu...
**502511BR** **Job Title:** Best Buy Apple Computing Master **Location Number:** 001094-Michigan Road-Store **Job Description:** **What does a Best Buy Apple Read more
Geek Squad *Apple* Master Consultation Agen...
**500481BR** **Job Title:** Geek Squad Apple Master Consultation Agent **Location Number:** 001423-San Jose-Store **Job Description:** **What does a Geek Squad Read more
*Apple* & PC Desktop Support Technician...
Apple & PC Desktop Support Technician job in St. Louis, MO Introduction:We have immediate job openings for several Desktop Support Technicians with one of our most Read more
*Apple* Mac Computer Technician - GeekHampto...
…complex computer issues over the phone and in person? GeekHampton, Long Island's Apple Premium Service Provider, is looking for you! Come work with our crew Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.