Project Planning Pro for macOS updated to version 2.7.6

I2E Consulting (https://www.i2econsulting.com/) has announced Project Planning Pro 2.7.6, an update to their project and task management app for macOS.

The app is designed to offer complete project mobility, and is available on macOS, iOS, and Android devices. Users can quickly create a project plan. Version 2.7.6 brings the ability to sync projects between iOS and macOS device using the same iCloud account, as well as bug and crash fixes.

Project Planning Pro 2.7.6 requires macOS 10.10 or later. It costs $34.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Business category.