PopChar turns 30

Ergonis Software (www.ergonis.comc) is celebrating its 15th anniversary combined with the 30th anniversary of PopChar, offering huge savings for a limited time.

PopChar X is the company's macOS compatible tool for finding and inserting special characters and exploring fonts. In celebration of these anniversaries, customers can save 45% off the regular price when ordering a license for PopChar, Typinator, or KeyCue before May 24.