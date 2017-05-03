BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel gets improved default printer management

Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput XLS 2.4.1, a feature update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Excel.

The utility automates printing and exporting of multiple spreadsheets to PDF and allows users to perform professional PDF production directly from Excel. Version 2.4.1 ensures that if a default printer is selected in Mac's system preferences, BatchOutput XLS will restores this choice after the processing of Excel documents is done.

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for $19.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 10.6-10.12 and Microsoft Excel 2008, 2011 and 2016.