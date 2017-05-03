iSMARTtrain for macOS adds new data graphs, improved swim analysis

Yellow Field Technologies has rolled out iSMARTtrain 4.1, an update to the macOS training journal application for multi-sport and endurance athletes. It allows endurance athletes to download training data, such as heart rate, cadence, speed and power, from a variety of heart rate monitors and power meters and analyze it in graph, table and list formats.

Version 4.1 contains new data graphs, improved swim analysis and bug fixes, including support for more devices. iSMARTtrain 4.1 is available from Yellow Field Technologies’ website or the Mac App Store. It costs $49.95. A free demo version, limited to 20 entries, is available for download (www.http://ismarttrain.com).