Fifth developer beta of tvOS 10.2.1 available
Fifth developer beta of tvOS 10.2.1 available

Apple has released a fifth developer beta of tvOS 10.2.1. It can be be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center. It includes bug fixes and security improvements in the operating system.

 

