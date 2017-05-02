Logitech releases SLIM FOLIO iPad case

Logitech has announced the Logitech SLIM FOLIO, an integrated Bluetooth keyboard and case for the new fifth-generation 9.7-inch iPad.

The Logitech SLIM FOLIO gives you comfortable and fast typing, says Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. The keys are large, well-spaced and stretched from edge-to-edge, so your hands won’t feel crowded, he adds. A full row of iOS shortcut keys put iPad control at your fingertips, so you can switch between apps, bring up the search function, go to the home screen, and control the volume, directly from the keyboard.

The typing angle of the Logitech SLIM FOLIO has been optimized to provide the most comfortable screen angle when typing on the desk, or viewing content on your lap. The Logitech SLIM FOLIO locks your iPad in position and stays firmly in place, even when typing on uneven surfaces.

The Logitech SLIM FOLIO uses Bluetooth LE to connect to your iPad, and automatically self-activates every time you put your tablet into the typing position. The replaceable coin cell batteries purportedly last up to four years. The outer technical fabric is resistant to spills, but still soft to the touch.

The Logitech SLIM FOLIO is available for pre-order today at Logitech.com for a suggested retail price of $99.99, and will be available at retailers globally in May.