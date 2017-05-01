Tynker launches two courses to support Apple's ‘Everyone Can Code’ program

Tynker (https://www.tynker.com), a company that’s has introduced more than 50 million kids to computer programming through game-like learning activities and courses, has announced two new courses—Space Cadet and Dragon Spells—to support the Everyone Can Code program from Apple.

These free courses, available through the Tynker iPad app, allow students to solve coding puzzles and create do-it-yourself projects using Tynker’s visual code blocks and the Swift programming language. Tynker’s Space Cadet and Dragon Spells courses are incorporated into the Get Started with Code 1 and Get Started with Code 2 teacher guides, available for free on iBooks.

The new courses allow students to seamlessly transition to the Swift programming language within the Tynker app, enabling students to become familiar with Swift syntax early on, says Krishna Vedati, co-founder and CEO of Tynker. The guides are designed to help teachers effectively teach computer science in a way that combines offline “unplugged” activities with practical coding exercises.

This solution is intended for kids in Grades K-5 before they transition to Swift Playgrounds in Grades 6+. Space Cadet and Dragon Spells are currently available in English for everyone to use in the Tynker App and will be localized to Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Latin American Spanish, French, and German by June.