Kool Tools: new Epson WorkForce Pro printers

Epson America has introduced the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4700-Series and WorkForce Pro WF-3720 all-in-one printers designed for small businesses. Powered by PrecisionCore technology, the WorkForce Pro WF-4740, WF-4730, WF-4720, and WF-3720 deliver sharp black text and print-shop-quality color graphics. They offer high-speed performance and a compact space-saving design.

WorkForce Pro all-in-one printers are economical, offering up to 30% and 50% lower printing costs vs. color laser, varying by model. All models include wireless iPad, iPhone, Android tablet and smartphone printing, as well as Wi-Fi Direct and NFC for network-free printing.

The WorkForce Pro WF-4740 is a high-speed, heavy-duty all-in-one printer that features the fastest color print speed in its class at 24 ISO ppm (black) and 22 ISO ppm (color), up to 50% lower printing costs vs. laser, and a 500-sheet capacity with two paper trays to accommodate different sizes and media types. With a 50-page Auto Document Feeder, auto 2-sided printing, copying, scanning, and faxing, and a 4.3-inch color touchscreen LCD, the WF-4740 is ideal for busy workgroups.

The WorkForce Pro WF-4730 – also, a high-speed, high-volume all-in-one printer — features the fastest color print speed in its class at 20 ISO ppm (black) and 20 ISO ppm (color), up to 50% lower printing costs vs. laser, and a 500-sheet capacity with two paper trays to accommodate different sizes and media types. With a 35-page Auto Document Feeder, auto 2-sided printing, and a 2.7-inch color touchscreen LCD, the WF-4730 is also great for busy workgroups.

The WorkForce Pro WF-4720 – a high-speed, ultra-efficient all-in-one printer — features the fastest color print speed in its class at 20 ISO ppm (black) and 20 ISO ppm (color), up to 50% lower printing costs vs. laser, and a 250-sheet capacity. With a 35-page Auto Document Feeder, auto 2-sided printing, and faxing, and a 2.7-inch color touchscreen LCD, the WF-4720 is targeted to small work teams.

The WorkForce Pro WF-3720 – a compact, fast all-in-one printer — features fast print speeds at 20 ISO ppm (black) and 20 ISO ppm (color), up to 30% lower printing costs vs. laser, and a 250-sheet capacity. With a 35-page Auto Document Feeder, auto 2-sided printing, and faxing, and a 2.7-inch color touchscreen LCD, the WF-3720 is suitable for small offices.

The Epson WorkForce WF-4740 ($299.99 MSRP), WF-4730 ($199.99 MSRP), and WF-3720 ($149.99 MSRP) will be available on April 19, 2017 and the WF-4730 ($179.99 MSRP) will be available late Spring 2017 through major computer, office and electronic superstores, and the Epson Store (epsonstore.com), as well as channel resellers.