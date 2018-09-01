Package Central for Adobe InDesign improves XMP metadata processing

Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.9.18, a maintenance update to company's packaging workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging with hot folder processing. Package Central offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF/IDML export and more. Version 1.9.18 addresses several issues related to XMP metadata processing and introduces improvements in user interface and memory management.

Package Central 1.9.18 can be purchased for $149.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.