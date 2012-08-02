Cisdem Mac Data Recovery 4 adds optimized scanning algorithm

Cisdem has released Cisdem Data Recovery 4.0 for Mac. It’s an update of the tool to help you recover accidentally photos, documents, video, music, archive, and more.

The upgrade adds two new scan modes (Quick Scan and) Deep Scan, 20-plus new file formats and optimized Mac data recovery efficiency for some formats. A promotion for Mac Data Recovery 4 is running through May 4. A single-user license costs $44.99 during the period (the regular price is $49.99). Go to https://www.cisdem.com/data-recovery-mac.html for more info.