Output Factory for InDesign revved to version 1.6

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 1.6, a feature update to its output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign. It offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names, multi-format output and other time-saving features. Version 1.6 lets users easily reprint previously processed files directly from history, or convert them to PDF, EPS, HTML and other formats.

Output Factory 1.6 can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $169.95. There’s a “lite” version for $120, and a server version for $700. A demo is available for download. BatchOutput users can upgrade to Output Factory for $85. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2017.