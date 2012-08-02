Kool Tools: 13-inch MacBook Pro DropTech case

Make sure your new 13-inch MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar support) is protected from drops, spills and other accidents with the new DropTech case (https://www.gumdropcases.com) from Gumdrop Cases. It employs a combination of rugged and high impact materials.

The bumpers in each corner are made from 10mm of silicone to maximize protection without being overly bulky. Beneath the protective bumpers is a transparent polycarbonate inner top shell. The shell is tough, and lightweight, allowing for lasting protection from general wear-and-tear. Plus, it's easy to clean and can show off the iconic Apple logo, asset tags, school logos, or anything else you need to add to your MacBook Pro.

Installation is a snap; no tools are required Just slip it into the case, and give it a simple snap and click. It will stay on when you open and close your MacBook Pro, allow access to all ports, and provide proper ventilation so your MacBook doesn't overheat.

The DropTech case for the new MacBook Pro is now available in a black/smoke color combination for $69.95.