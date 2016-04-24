AppGameKit DLC released to capture GameGuru assets

The Game Creators (www.thegamecreators.com) have released GameGuru Loader for AppGameKit providing a way to convert and load GameGuru levels into AppGameKit.

GameGuru Loader lets you link the building features of GameGuru with the smart coding commands of AppGameKit. Its editor allows you to create 3D scenes and assets such as terrains, skies, vegetation, buildings and everyday objects. Now all these assets can be converted and then loaded in and displayed in AppGameKit.

GameGuru Loader allows you to go mobile too. It includes a converter that scans all your GameGuru media, and optimizes it to a format ideal for mobile use.