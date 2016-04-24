L-com launches 900 MHz UP-series omni-directional antennas
L-com launches 900 MHz UP-series omni-directional antennas

L-com Global Connectivity (www.L-com.com), a manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, has released a new line of Omni-directional antennas for use with 900 MHz wireless LAN, SCADA, wireless video links and 900 MHz cellular band applications.

The 900 MHz UP-series antennas are low-profile, high-performance, Omni-directional antennas designed for the 900 MHz ISM band. They feature an integral N-female-type connector and a slim, 20 mm diameter, white, UV-stable, fiberglass radome for added durability. These antennas are designed with a sealed, aluminum end cap and drain holes at the base to help prevent condensation build-up inside the antenna, which helps ensure reliable performance, says L-com Product Manager Mark Blackwood.

These antennas feature a rugged, industrial-grade design for all-weather performance. They include a mast mounting kit that consists of an extruded aluminum bracket and a pair of U-bolts for installation on masts up to 2.0" in diameter. To ease installation, the bracket can be installed first without the antenna, which can then be mounted after the bracket is installed.

 

