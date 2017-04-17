Deframe 2.1.1 is now available in the Mac App Store

Einstein's legacy (www.einsteinslegacy.com) has rolled out Deframe 2.1.1, a feature update to their video post-production utility for the Mac.

The app provides a way to extract, re-purpose and re-use the images and segments within your video assets. The 2.1.1 update introduces a number of user interface refinements, instant import for greater interoperability with the Finder and enhanced support for high-resolution imaging.

Deframe 2.1.1 requires macOS 10.11 or higher and costs $19.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store in the Video category.