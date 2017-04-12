Synology introduces DiskStation DS1517+, DS1817+, and expansion unit DX517

Synology Inc. (www.synology.com) has launched the DiskStation DS1517+ and DS1817+, together with the Expansion Unit DX517. The scalable 5-bay and 8-bay tower servers offer a network-attached storage (NAS) solution for tech enthusiasts and small/medium-sized businesses.

The DS1517+ and DS1817+ include a PCIe slot, which allows users to install an optional 10GbE network interface card or Synology’s new M2D17 M.2 SATA SSD adapter. In addition, the DS1517+ and DS1817+ both come in 2GB and 8GB memory configurations, which can be upgraded to 16GB thanks to the accessible memory compartment.

Installing an additional network interface card allows enthusiasts and businesses to take advantage of up to two 10GbE ports to boost maximum throughput. When combined with the Intel Atom quad-core 2.4GHz processor and equipped with optional dual channel memory, DS1517+ and DS1817+ can deliver sequential throughput performance up to 1,179 MB/s reading and 542 MB/s writing speeds.

With the introduction of Synology’s new M2D17 PCIe adapter card, the DS1517+ and DS1817+ can be equipped with dual M.2 SATA SSDs, allowing users to enhance performance and latency using SSD caching without occupying the front drive bays, says Jason Fan, product manager at Synology.

Both the DS1517+ and DS1817+ support connecting up to two DX517 expansion units, allowing users to add up to 10 additional drive bays and scale up storage capacity on-the-fly. The RAID volume can be expanded without having to reformat the existing hard drives.

The DS1517+ and DS1817+ are powered by DiskStation Manager (DSM) 6.1, the operating system for Synology NAS devices. Both carry three-year limited warranties.