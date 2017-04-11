VPN Unlimited now features DNS Firewall

KeepSolid has announced an VPN Unlimited (https://www.vpnunlimitedapp.com/) update to the virtual private network service. It provides online security with encryption along with high connection speed and with no restrictions.

Featuring DNS Firewall, this new version blocks malware, ads and tracking web resources. In addition to a VPN service, now VPN Unlimited has features for browsing the web securely, privately and protected.

VPN Unlimited is a cross-platform service, available for macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Windows Phone, Linux, Mozilla Firefox, and Google Chrome. For the first two platforms, it’s available at the Apple App Store and Mac App Store. It’s free, but does tout in-app purchases.