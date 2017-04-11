Total War: WARHAMMER coming to the Mac on April 18

Feral Interactive says Total War: WARHAMMER for macOS, powered by Metal, Apple’s new graphics API (application programming interface) will be released on Tuesday, April 18. The game was developed for Windows PC by Creative Assembly in partnership with Games Workshop, and published by SEGA.

Here’s how the game is described: “Total War: WARHAMMER for Mac, a game of grand strategy and high fantasy, is the union of three forces: Creative Assembly’s Total War series, Games Workshop’s magical setting of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, and Metal, innovative technology from Apple that brings impressive performance and graphics to Mac games.

“A fantasy strategy game of colossal proportions, Total War: WARHAMMER combines an addictive turn-based campaign of skillful empire-building with explosive real-time battles as players strive to conquer all at the head of one of four mythic Races.

“The deep and rich universe of Warhammer opens a new era for Total War by taking the series into a magical realm of grand high fantasy. Gigantic monsters, flying dragons, legendary heroes and regiments of nightmarish warriors all take their place on the bloody battlefields of Warhammer’s Old World.

“The first in an epic trilogy of titles, Total War: WARHAMMER delivers hundreds of hours of absorbing gameplay and will combine with two further standalone installments and additional content packs to create the single largest Total War experience ever.”

System requirements haven’t been announced. However, a minisite (http://tinyurl.com/kxthfbj) dedicated to the game is available.