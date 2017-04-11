CS Odessa announces Chess Solution for ConceptDraw Pro

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has introduced a $25 Chess Solution designed to be used with ConceptDraw Pro 11. The new Chess Solution is now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park, which is compatible with macOS 10.10 and higher. The new libraries, samples, and templates permit one to describe the play and strategy of chess play.

The professional objects in this solution are designed to make it easy to show how games develop. There’s also one template included that permits live play over a local network. The interactive template displays some of the dynamic properties of ConceptDraw Smart Objects.