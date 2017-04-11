Apple updates TestFlight, its iOS app tester

Apple has released an update to TestFlight (http://tinyurl.com/m6928dj), its free iOS app testing platform that’s part of iTunes Connect. It now provides multiple build support, enhanced group capabilities, and improved tester management—making it even easier to test your apps.

TestFlight now lets you distribute and test multiple builds at the same time, so testers can choose from a number of builds to test. What’s more, TestFlight groups have changed.

Apple says you can now do more with them, like create groups of TestFlight users, and each group can test a different build. To get you started, Apple has added all of your existing external testers to the group “External Testers,” which you can edit at any time.

Testers can continue testing a build when it goes live on the App Store. Apple says this minimizes disruptions. iTunes Connect users can also access all active builds, letting them seamlessly compare different builds and you can easily resend invitations to testers who have not yet accepted their invitation.