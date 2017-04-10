Western Digital expands G-DRIVE storage portfolio

Western Digital Corp. has expanded its G-Technology brand G-DRIVE storage portfolio with the G-DRIVE USB-C device. The new drive provides USB-C connectivity for next-generation Mac and PC computers while simultaneously charging compatible USB-C devices like the latest MacBook and MacBook Pro computers.

Available in capacities up to 10TB, the G-DRIVE USB-C device is built to provide expansive capacity for storage of HD videos, photos, music, backups and more in a stylish extruded aluminum enclosure. This G-DRIVE device features the USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface with USB-C connector. It ships with a USB-C to USB-A cable for compatibility with traditional systems with a USB-A connector. With USB Power Delivery, G-Technology’s G-DRIVE USB-C device provides up to 45 watts of charging capability through the USB-C port, so users can charge the latest MacBook or MacBook Pro without the need of a separate charger, says Mike Williams, vice president of Advanced Technologies, Western Digital.

The G-DRIVE USB-C external desktop drive is plug and play on Mac and is Time Machine software ready so you’re able to quickly back up all your files. It can be reformatted and is compatible with Windows PCs. Included inside the box is the drive, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-A cable, and compatibility with computers featuring a ThunderboltTM 3, USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.0 or USB 2.0 interface.

The product offers a three-year limited warranty and will be available to purchase (www.g-technology.com) in the U.S. this quarter, in 10TB, 8TB and 4TB capacities, with a manufacturers suggested retail price of $449.95, $349.95, and $199.95, respectively.