Karma launches pay-as-you-go Wi-Fi service
Karma launches pay-as-you-go Wi-Fi service

Karma Mobility has launched DRIFT (http://www.yourkarma.com), a pay-as-you-go Wi-Fi service. Coupled with the Karma Go device, it can be used across the U.S> in over 460 cities.

DRIFT uses a 4G LTE connection and falls back to CDMA 3G in the most remote areas where 4G LTE coverage isn’t available. Laptops, tablets and phones can all purportedly connect within 100 feet of the Karma Go device which weighs 2.3 ounces and has a battery life up to six hours and 220 hours of standby time.

The pay-as-you-go DRIFT service costs $3 per month and $10 per GB used. Customers who share their connection get free data while sharing and earn a $1 credit for every guest that connects. Customers can manage their account and data on their phone and via the web with the ability to change their plan at any time. DRIFT requires no contracts, has no hidden fees and customers can cancel at any time.

 

