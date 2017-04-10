B-Eng introduces Anti-Virus Lite for Mac

B-Eng has introduced Anti Virus Lite 1.0 (http://www.b-eng.ch), anti-virus software for the Mac. The app offers detection of encrypted viruses, malware, adware, trojans, and even detects viruses that are hidden in compressed files. An adware scanner is included

Anti Virus Lite requires macOS 10.10. It costs $4.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Utilities category.