VDOMint for macOS gets user interface refinements, more

Macubes has announced VDOMint 1.1 (http://vdomint.com/), an update to the free app that provides Mac users with a menu bar for YouTube. Features include a shortcut key setting for go-to, quick access and more.

Offering new user interface refinements, version 1.1 also includes drag and drop support in the status bar and player window from YouTube URLs, as well as bug fixes. VDOMint 1.1 requires macOS 10.10 or later.