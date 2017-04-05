Server Ranger for macOS upgraded to version 1.5

LibertyApp has rolled out Server Ranger 1.5 (http://www.serverranger.com), the latest version of the website and server monitoring solution for macOS platform.

The utility scales to monitor the performance and uptime of any number of servers, as well as any type of server, including web, mail, file, routers and more. The app can send multiple alerts when a server's latency is unacceptable or if the server has gone offline. Version 1.5 brings new features, such as an integrated main window, new filters on the server logs, and more.

Server Ranger 1.5 is available as a one-time purchase of $39.99 from the Mac App Store. It has no in-app purchases and requires no subscriptions or other monthly fees. It is a free upgrade for all current customers.