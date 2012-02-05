QNAP supports VMWare SRM 6.5

QNAP’s Storage Replication Adapter (SRA) for the QES operating system now supports VMware Site Recovery Manager 6.5, providing enterprise-class remote backup and disaster recovery solutions to fulfill business continuity needs.

You can deploy your remote backup & disaster recovery solutions now with the Enterprise ZFS NAS featuring dual active-active controllers, or the more affordable TES-x85U series capable of running either the QTS or QES operating systems. Go to www.qnap.com for more info.