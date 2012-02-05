L-com releases new USB 3.0 Type-C cable assemblies, adapters

L-com Global Connectivity (http://www.L-com.com/) has released a new line of USB 3.0 Type-C cable assemblies and adapters that are ideal for data storage, video transfer and data acquisition applications.

L-com’s new USB 3.0 Type-C cable assemblies deliver data transfer rates of 4.8Gbps and feature 360-degrees of shielding with an overall aluminum/polyester shield plus a tinned copper braid shield. Type-C male straight connectors allow for plug-and-play connections with hand held devices and other USB 3.0 Type-C connections. Fully shielded twisted pair data lines provide protection against EMI/RFI, reduce crosstalk and allow for cable flexibility. These cables are available in .3, .5, 1, 2, 3 and 5 meter lengths.

L-com’s new USB 3.0 Type-C adapters also feature 360-degree shield termination and provide 4.8Gbps of data transfer speed to meet USB 3.0 requirements. These fully shielded adapters provide protection against EMI/RFI. They’re designed to connect a tablet or smartphone with a Type-C connector to a host computer, wall charger or external battery power bank. These adapters are available with three connector variations: Type-C male to Type-C female, Type-C male to Micro-B female, and Type-C male to Type-A female.