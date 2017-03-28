Output Factory for Adobe InDesign update improves history management

BBEdit 11.6.5 - Powerful text and HTML e...
BBEdit is the leading professional HTML and text editor for the Mac. Specifically crafted in response to the needs of Web authors and software developers, this award-winning product provides a... Read more
OmniGraffle 7.3 - Create diagrams, flow...
OmniGraffle helps you draw beautiful diagrams, family trees, flow charts, org charts, layouts, and (mathematically speaking) any other directed or non-directed graphs. We've had people use Graffle to... Read more
OmniGraffle Pro 7.3 - Create diagrams, f...
OmniGraffle Pro helps you draw beautiful diagrams, family trees, flow charts, org charts, layouts, and (mathematically speaking) any other directed or non-directed graphs. We've had people use... Read more
DEVONthink Pro 2.9.11 - Knowledge base,...
DEVONthink Pro is your essential assistant for today's world, where almost everything is digital. From shopping receipts to important research papers, your life often fills your hard drive in the... Read more
DiskCatalogMaker 6.8.1 - Catalog your di...
DiskCatalogMaker is a simple disk management tool which catalogs disks.
Simple, light-weight, and fast
Finder-like intuitive look and feel
Super-fast search algorithm
Can compress catalog data for... Read more
Tunnelblick 3.7.0 - GUI for OpenVPN.
Tunnelblick is a free, open source graphic user interface for OpenVPN on OS X. It provides easy control of OpenVPN client and/or server connections. It comes as a ready-to-use application with all... Read more
Adobe Dreamweaver CC 2017 17.0.2.9391 -...
Dreamweaver CC 2017 is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $19.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous Dreamweaver customer).
Adobe Dreamweaver CC 2017 allows you to... Read more
Adobe Animate CC 2017 16.2.0 - Advanced...
Animate CC 2017 is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $19.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous Flash Professional customer).
Animate CC 2017 (was Flash CC) lets you... Read more
A Better Finder Rename 10.15 - File, pho...
A Better Finder Rename is the most complete renaming solution available on the market today. That's why, since 1996, tens of thousands of hobbyists, professionals and businesses depend on A Better... Read more
Creative Kit 1.1 - $149.99
Creative Kit 2016--made exclusively for Mac users--is your ticket to the most amazing images you've ever created. With a variety of powerful tools at your fingertips, you'll not only repair and fine-... Read more