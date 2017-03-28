Output Factory for Adobe InDesign update improves history management

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 1.5.68, a feature update to the output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names and much more. Version 1.5.68 adds an option to clear processing history automatically by purging InDesign jobs older than a specific date.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $169.95. There’s a “lite” version for $120, and a server version for $700, as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. A demo is available for download. BatchOutput users can upgrade to Output Factory for $85. Output Factory requires macOS X 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2017.