DEVONthink 2.9.11 declutters web pages with new service, more

DEVONtechnologies has updated all editions of its intelligent information and document manager DEVONthink for Mac. Version 2.9.11 uses DEVONtechnologies’ new web service for decluttering clipped web pages and improves importing notes from Apple Notes and Evernote. HTML and Markdown documents can use relative links for local resources.

The updates add several workflow enhancements, too, and fix bugs and glitches. All updates are free and recommended for all users. All editions of DEVONthink require macOS 10.9 or later. They can be downloaded from www.devontechnologies.com and be test-driven for free before they need to be properly licensed.