CS Odessa announces GHS Hazard Pictograms solution

CS Odessa (www.csodessa.com) has announced a a new hazardous warning solution for ConceptDraw Pro 11, which is now available in the ConceptDraw Solution Park.

The GHS Hazard Pictograms Solution is a set of libraries that can be used to label containers, vessels, and work places of potentially dangerous contents. It can be used to construct infographics, diagrams, warnings, and posters to comply with the OSHA HAZCOM Standard. The GHS Hazard Pictograms Solution has been added to ConceptDraw Pro at no charge to users of version 11.