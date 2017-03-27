Apple releases first developer betas of macOS Sierra 10.12.5, iOS 10.3.2

Apple has released the first betas of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 and iOS 10.3.2 to developers, one day after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.4 and iOS 10.3.2.

The new beta versions can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.